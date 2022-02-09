Forest Acres PD providing update on homicide investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the Forest Acres Police Department say Chief Don Robinson will provide an update on a homicide investigation Wednesday at noon. The department Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will attend the update for the fatal shooting of Brandon Van Dyke.

“My promise to the city of Forest Acres is our police department will work tirelessly to keep our community safe. My promise to the Van Dyke family is that we will not rest until we get justice for Brandon,” said Chief Robinson.

Investigators say the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on February 2 at the Landings at Forest Acres apartments on Covenant Road. Officers arriving on the scene say they found Vandyke gravely injured, shot in the driver’s side of his vehicle. Authorities say he was taken to a local hospital where he died later that night.

No arrests have been announced yet in this case.

This was the first homicide in Forest Acres since the murder of officer Greg Alia back in September 2015.

ABC Columbia will pass along any updates as they become available.