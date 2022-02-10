DHEC: 2,976 new cases of COVID-19, 119 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,647 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,329 probable cases, for a total of 2,976 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 87 new confirmed deaths and 32 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 119 additional virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,431,047 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 16,136 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says it received 12,303 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 13.8%.

According to the health agency, 62.3% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.4% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.