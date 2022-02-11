AG Alan Wilson releases legal opinion on doctors prescribing “off label” drugs to treat COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released an opinion saying doctors in the state can prescribe “off-label” drugs to treat COVID-19. This comes after Senator Shane Martin and Representative Bill Taylor requested the opinion asking if doctors could prescribe off-label drugs such as Ivermectin and hydroxylchloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19.

“Our doctors, as well as their patients, need to know that doctors have the right to make important medical decisions, as long as they have the informed consent of their patients. In fighting COVID, the doctor should be given the broadest possible leeway,” Attorney General Wilson said.

The opinion does not state whether “off-label” medications are appropriate for treatment, but rather gives discretion to doctors.

Click here to read the full opinion from the attorney general.