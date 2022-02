Irmo FD hosting a blood drive at its headquarters Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Irmo Fire District is teaming with the Blood Connection for another blood drive tomorrow. It takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the department’s headquarters on Saint Andrews Road.

Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card and a free gym pass to Crunch Fitness.

Visit the bloodconnection.org to schedule your appointment.