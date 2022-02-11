Lexington County officials want the public’s feedback at it updates Floodplain Management Plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Have you had flooding issues in your area? Lexington County officials want to hear from you.

The county is working to update the 2017 Floodplain Management plan and wants to hear from the public. A virtual public meeting is set for Thursday, February 17 at 5 p.m.

You can RSVP online and get sent a link to the meeting. Those unable to attend the meeting can submit feedback at forms.office.com.