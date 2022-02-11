NBC rejects Super Bowl commercial for marijuana marketplace and delivery service

CNN– One product that will not be advertised at the Super Bowl this year is marijuana. NBC rejected a Super Bowl commercial for cannabis marketplace and delivery service Weedmaps.

AdWeek reported that an NBC spokesman said the network doesn’t accept ads “for cannabis or cannabis-related businesses” on any platform.

Chief Executive Officer of Weedmaps said in a statement, “despite three-quarters of the country having legalized cannabis, the industry continues to face roadblocks that inhibit competition in the legal market and stifle opportunities to educate.”