President Biden backing the CDC’s recommendations on mask wearing

CNN– To mask or not to mask? That is the question across much of the country right now. State and federal authorities increasingly seem at odds when it comes to the answer. President Joe Biden is backing up the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends people mask up in indoor public spaces if they live in areas with high or substantial transmission. That’s most of the country, but only eight states still require masks inside public spaces. Five of those say they will change that within the next couple of months.

In the end, the CDC mainly just offers COVID-19 guidance, not mandates.