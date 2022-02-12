Lawmaker files legislation to compensate those wrongfully convicted

If passed the law would give those wrongfully convicted compensation

Horry Co., SC (ABC/WPDE) — Helping those who’ve been wronged by the justice system.

That’s the goal one lawmaker says is behind a newly filed legislation at the State House.

The motivation for it comes from one man’s story out of Horry County. Robert Palmer and his family have been in a legal fight for roughly 6 years. His conviction in 2011 was overturned 4 years later, but since then he’s requested compensation for the case with no success.

ABC Columbia’s Andrew James tells us how a proposed law would try to have money set aside to right those wrongfully convicted.