Consumer News: Columbia gas prices up, Americans caught in the grip of inflation and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Just in the last week, gas prices in Columbia have risen more than 9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.19, according to GasBuddy. Those prices are 27 cents higher than they were a month ago. Across the country, the average price is $3.47 cents a gallon. The rise in prices shows no signs of slowing down, especially as tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine.

CNN– If you’re looking to buy a used car, you may want to think twice. New data shows the average price for used cars and trucks jumped by 40.5% from January 2021 to January 2022. Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars, and the prices rose even faster than the inflation rate. If it’s a new car you have your eye on, you’ll still have some sticker shock. The computer chip shortage is contributing to the higher new car price tag. New vehicles are up around 12%, averaging around $46,000.

ABC NEWS– Americans are caught in the grip of inflation, forced to make some painful decisions about how to stretch their paychecks. Between those near record-high gas prices, used car prices and now grocery prices, consumers are struggling to afford what they need and still pay their bills. ABC’s Elizabeth Schultze reports.