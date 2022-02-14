DHEC: 1,593 new cases of COVID-19, no new virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 1,188 new confirmed cases and 405 probable cases, for a total of 1,593 new cases of COVID-19. DHEC reports no new deaths in the latest daily county. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,442,546 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16,241 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 16,194 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 9.1%.

According to the health agency, 62.4% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.5% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

DHEC also released backlogged data dating back to Friday, February 11. This data can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.