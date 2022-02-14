DHEC updates COVID-19 guidance for child care centers, K-12 schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As cases of COVID-19 continue to decline, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is updating guidance for child care centers. It now includes a Test to Stay recommendation, similar to the one already implemented by state schools districts.

The full guidance can be found here.

“We are consistent in our stance that recommendations should reflect the latest COVID-19 trends and data,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We are glad to see cases declining in recent weeks, and we are updating our guidance to reflect that trend while maintaining our focus on keeping children in person at school safely. That said, we must continue increasing our vaccinations, masking when appropriate, and following other protocols if we want to see this trend continue and ultimately end this pandemic.”

DHEC has also updated their COVID-19 guidelines for K-12 schools. When using the Test to Stay program, students exposed to the virus may remove their mask as needed to participate in an extracurricular activity once they have tested negative on day 5 or later. They must continue to mask at all other times at school through the 10-day period. DHEC also says it no longer strongly recommends universal mask requirements in schools. However, they strongly encourage individuals to wear masks.

Click here to read the full update.

DHEC continues to recommend vaccines for eligible South Carolinians ages five and up. You can find a vaccination site near you by going to DHEC’s vaccine locator page.