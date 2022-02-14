For the Health of It: Overhead sports injuries and treatments

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss injuries that come from overhead throwing injuries and treatments

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — Overhead Throwing injuries are common in athletes who play baseball, competitive swimmers, lacrosse, tennis, cricket, softball, and even recreational AX throwing. Overhead injuries are also common in assembly line workers, window cleaners, as well as others who lift and put stress on shoulders above their heads.

CORO Health’s Hima Dalal says that there are a couple things to think about if you suspect an injury.

First, timely evaluation of athlete is important so that the injury does not worsen.

Pain, weakness, inconsistency in performance, poor posture and body mechanics should be warning sign for athletes to seek and occupational -Physical Therapy evaluation and explore treatment options.

Dalal says that therapists will prepare a rehab program depending on patients status, which can include post surgery, weak RTC, impingement in the shoulder, or frozen shoulder.

Your therapist will help you with proper shoulder mobility, stability, postural muscle strength, scapular base strength, neuromuscular strength, core strength, and hip and leg strength. They will also help you with pain control, joint tissue mobility, and prepare you towards sports skill you need

She says, “don’t hesitate to reach out to a physical occupational therapist if you have pain or discomfort with your throwing. You may prevent surgery or will enjoy the sports without pain.”

For more information, you can contact Hima Dalal @ himandalalot@gmail.com or visit Hima Dalal Integrative Health Facebook page to take benefit of free Mindfulness Meditation.