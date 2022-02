January 2022 was the 6th warmest globally, on record. NOAA has good data on this going back 143 years. The article in noaa.gov goes on to say… “Last month was also the 46th consecutive January and the 445th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average.”

January 2022 was Earth’s 6th warmest on record | National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (noaa.gov)