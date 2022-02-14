Local Living: Doko Ribfest in Blythewood next month, City of Columbia’s Public Works holding open interviews and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 2022 Doko Ribfest is getting ready to feed the Midlands next month! This year’s rib fest will be at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood on March 11 and 12. There will be food trucks, live entertainment and some sweet treats for both days. The events kicks off March 11 from 6-10 p.m. with a movie and chili cook-off, followed by a performance from Tokyo Joe. Saturday hits the ground running with the ‘Ribbit Run 5k Race’ at 7 a.m. You can get tickets at dokoribfest.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Public Works is holding open interviews this week in hope to fill multiple positions it has available. This Wednesday, February 16 from 9-11 a.m., interviews will be held to fill openings for animal service and street division, as well as forest and beautification. Applicants should bring their driver’s license and vaccination card to 2910 Colonial Drive. City officials say these open interviews will be offered every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Based on a true story of Venus and Serena Williams, ‘King Richard’ is now nominated as best picture for this year’s Oscars awards. Our Matt Perron gives his take on the film in this week’s Monday Movie Review.