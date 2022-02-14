Protests near Canadian border could still affect trade with the U.S.

CNN– Protests against COVID-19 measures in Canada could still threaten trade with the U.S. At issue is bottlenecked supplies, even after a police crackdown in Windsor, Canada, cleared the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit this weekend.

Michigan auto industry worker are now out tens of millions of dollars after truckers shut down the bridge for days, blocking supplies and idling plants. Now, that convoy is inspiring other demonstrations along the border.

Trade between the U.S. and Canada is hundreds of billions of dollars yearly, so these demonstrations can limit what goes in your shopping cart. These protests are inspiring ones in the U.S.