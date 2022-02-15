DHEC: 1,210 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 845 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 365 probable cases, for a total of 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. DHEC also reports two new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,443,723 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16,243 virus related deaths reported in the state.

DHEC says it received 8,441 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 11.5%.

According to the health agency, 62.5% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.5% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.