DHEC reports decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

For the past nearly two years, COVID-19 has swept through hospitals in South Carolina. Right now, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says hospitalized coronavirus patients are declining.

DHEC reported a 43% decrease in COVID-19 positive patients admitted in just the past week. There was also a 27% decrease in COVID-19 patients needing to be ventilated and 28% decrease of covid patients in the ICU.

You can see DHEC’s data on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data/acute-hospital-bed-occupancy.