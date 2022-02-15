Pace of Americans getting COVID-19 boosters hits new low

CNN– The pace of Americans getting COVID-19 booster shots has reached a new low, and health experts are concerned.

As of Monday, about 64% of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with at least their initial two-dose series. 28% have received a booster shot, but the pace of people getting boosted is the lowest its been in months, since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first recommended boosters for seniors and other at-risk adults in September. That’s according to a CNN analysis of CDC data.

The CDC expanded its recommendation for booster doses in November to include all adults.