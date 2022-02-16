DHEC: 1,611 new cases of COVID-19, 166 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 922 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 689 probable cases, for a total of 1,611 new cases in the state. DHEC also reports 145 new confirmed deaths and 21 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 166 additional virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,445,381 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 16,407 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 5,704 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 19%.

According to the health agency, 62.5% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.5% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.