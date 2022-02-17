DHEC: 1,977 new cases of COVID-19, 114 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,190 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 787 probable cases, for a total of 1,977 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 76 new confirmed deaths and 38 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 114 additional virus related deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,447,557 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 16,520 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says it received 12,359 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 12.4%.

According to the health agency, 62.7% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.7% of eligible residents are have completed their vaccination series.