Local Living: Gamecock Athletics hosting book drive with EdVenture, Lexington Chili CookOff fires up this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dinosaur Adventure roars into Columbia next weekend! At the State Fairgrounds on February 26-27, the family can travel back 65 million years to become an archaeologist and dig up ancient dinosaur fossils, mine for rare gemstones and even ride a moving dinosaur! Tickets are on sale now for the two day event but they are limited, so get yours before sales go ‘extinct!’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For the 13th season of the Read with the Gamecocks program, South Carolina Athletics and EdVenture Children’s Museum will be hosting a book drive this weekend! It will be outside Colonial Life Arena before the men’s basketball game against LSU on Saturday. That game is at 3:30 p.m. They will also accept books before the women’s basketball game against Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring new or lightly used books appropriate for ages k-12 to donate back to the Midlands community.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington is getting ready to bring in a big crowd this weekend for the Annual Lexington Chili CookOff! It takes place this Sunday from 12-5 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater on West Main Street. You can sample from more than 25 chili teams serving their hottest specialties, and vote for your favorite to win the ‘Top Chili Trophy.’ Advanced tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. You can get tickets at goblowfishbaseball.com. Organizers say proceeds from the event will benefit local non-profits.