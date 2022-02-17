OCSO looking for missing man who may be in the Charlotte or Florence area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man last seen more than a week ago. Officials say 25-year-old Ryan Aaron Jennings was reported missing Thursday after not being heard from in over a week.

“We’ve received a missing persons report from a concerned relative of this young man,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “He was last heard from on February 7, and since that time nothing.”

According to investigators, it is believed that Jennings was traveling to North Carolina with an unknown companion. Officials say he might be in the Charlotte or Florence area.

Jennings is described as a white man who is 5’10” tall and weighing about 135 pounds.