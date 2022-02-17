President Biden on the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine

CNN– President Joe Biden says he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin will order a military attack on Ukraine within days. Thursday morning, the president told reporters that Moscow may start a false flag operation that could ignite military action. This comes despite claims that its forces are withdrawing.

Video and images confirmed by CNN show a pre-school in Ukranian-controlled territory was hit by shell fire. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is spoke at the United Nations Thursday to stress there is a diplomatic way to get out of this situation.