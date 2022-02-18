Anglin’s gem propels Tigers over Hoosiers 9-0 on Opening Day

CLEMSON, S.C. – Tiger starter Mack Anglin tossed 5.0 hitless and scoreless innings in Clemson’s 9-0 victory over Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The season opener for both teams was their first meeting on the diamond.

Anglin earned the win by allowing just two walks with eight strikeouts. Ty Olenchuk, Billy Barlow and Alex Edmondson combined to pitch the final 4.0 innings to close out the game for the Tigers, who allowed just three hits in the game. Indiana starter John-Biagio Modugno suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 3.0 innings pitched.