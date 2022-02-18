DHEC: 1,936 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 1,195 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 741 probable cases, for a total of 1,936 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 11 new confirmed deaths and three probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 14 virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,449,637 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16,533 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 16,890 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 9.2%.

According to the health agency, 62.7% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.8% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.