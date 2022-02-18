DHEC shifts COVIID-19 testing strategy towards at-home rapid tests
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is a reported drop in demand for drive-through COVID-19 testing. Friday morning, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they’re now shifting their testing strategy toward at-home rapid antigen tests, beginning March 1.
Officials say the speed and accuracy of these tests allows individuals to test anytime, without waiting for a testing center to open. This allows people to immediately isolate if they’re sick, eliminating possible spread in testing lines.
Because at-home testing is not reportable, DHEC says they will no longer report daily case counts as of March 15, but will continue to report COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths on a weekly basis.
DHEC laid out the following timeline for the rollback in testing sites:
- March 1-14
- Gradual closure of DHEC-managed testing sites in counties with five or more non-DHEC PCR test providers.
- March 15
- Change in data reported to weekly hospitalizations and deaths.
- March 14-April 1
- Gradual closure of DHEC-managed sites in counties with 2-4 non-DHEC PCR test providers.
- April 1
- Beginning of closure of DHEC-operated PCR sites
- Does not include counties where DHEC is the only PCR test provider.
