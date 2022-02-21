Bowling alley brawl under investigation

The fight broke out involving more than a dozen people

York County, SC (WOLO) — a huge brawl breaks out at a bowling alley near Rock Hill.

The video has gone viral, showing people throwing chairs and punching one another.

Tonight deputies are working to determine how it started and if anyone will face charges.

On Friday, February 18, around 11:00 PM a large fight broke out at the Strikers Bowling Alley off Anderson Rd. in Rock Hill. As the investigation moves forward, YCSO detectives are asking for help from anyone who has information about the fight or anyone involved. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/m93e14aazk — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) February 22, 2022

ABC Columbia’s Marvin Beach reports.