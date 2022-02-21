Bowling alley brawl under investigation

The fight broke out involving more than a dozen people
ABC Team,

York County, SC (WOLO) — a huge brawl breaks out at a bowling alley near Rock Hill.
The video has gone viral, showing people throwing chairs and punching one another.

Tonight deputies are working to determine how it started and if anyone will face charges.

ABC Columbia’s Marvin Beach reports.

Categories: Local News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts