Carnival Cruises to relax mask rules next month

CNN– Carnival Cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month. Starting March 1, masks will be recommended but not required. The company says there may be certain venues and events where you’ll have to wear a mask.

Masks onboard cruise ships have been an ongoing topic since the coronavirus pandemic began. According to the company, about 13 million passengers sail onboard a Carnival-owned ship in a typical year.