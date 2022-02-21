Family Dollar voluntarily recalling some products due to evidence of rodents at distribution center

CNN– Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling some medications, human and animal food, cosmetics, medical devices and dietary supplements because of rodents. The discount chain says there is evidence of rodents at its distribution center in Arkansas.

Family Dollar shipped the now recalled FDA regulated products to 404 stores in the south and southeast last month. So far, no human or animal illnesses have been reported.

Rodent and rodent activity could pose a salmonella risk that can lead to severe sickness or death.