A huge comet has been discovered – Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein. And it’s estimated to be roughly 85 miles in diameter. That diameter is a just about the same distance as a trip from Columbia to Charlotte. It will make its closest pass to earth – still about 1 billion miles away, in 2031. You can read all about it here:

Mega Comet Arriving From the Oort Cloud Is 85 Miles Wide (msn.com)