Local Living: Spring Fair Food Drive-Through returns in April, registration open for Columbia Youth Spring Baseball Clinic and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for some fair food! Back by popular demand, the South Carolina State Fair is hosting a “Spring Fair Food Drive-Through.” You’ll have to wait a little longer because it’s not until April 19-24. You’ll have from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. every day to get your corndogs, fried tasty treats and turkey legs!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to play ball! Registration for the City of Columbia’s Youth Spring Baseball Clinic has kicked off. It’s open for kids ages 7-14. Registration is free, but the deadline to apply is March 13. The clinic itself will be March 19 at the Earlewood Park from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Coaches from Columbia High, Eau Claire and C.A. Johnson will host the one-day clinic.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The psychological thriller “Nightmare Alley” is nominated for four Oscar awards this year, including best picture, but will it take home the trophy? ABC Columbia’s Matt Perron shares his take on the film in this Monday Movie Review.