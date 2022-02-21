A new technology could help revolutionize renewable energy. In a nutshell, here’s how it works:

“To create the panels, Maigue (the inventor) used luminescent particles from fruit and vegetable waste. These are the same particles that absorb the Sun’s ultraviolet rays and turn them into visible light. By using particles like this, Maigue created a solar film capable of capturing ultraviolet rays. The film then converts the rays into visible light which is used to generate energy.”

One of the hopes of this technology is that it could be used on windows in all buildings. You can read all about it here:

Revolutionary new solar panels don’t need sunlight to generate energy (bgr.com)