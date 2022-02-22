DHEC: 737 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 436 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 301 probable cases, for a total of 737 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports no new deaths due to COVID-19 in the latest daily update. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,455,967 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 16,600 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says it received 7,104 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 7.2%.

According to the health agency, 62.9% or all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

DHEC also released data from the weekend and President’s Day in Tuesday’s update, this data can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.