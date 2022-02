Newberry County Coroner ID’s man killed in collision in Jalapa Road and US Hwy 76

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Coroner’s Office released the identified of a man killed in a collision in Jalapa Road and US Highway 76. The coroner says 39-year-old Shunolon Antwan Battle died in the crash which was called in at about 6:11 p.m.

Officials say there is no evidence suggesting he was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision.