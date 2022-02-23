DHEC: 999 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 586 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 413 probable cases, for a total of 999 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 11 new confirmed deaths and three probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 14 additional virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,456,990 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 16,614 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 4,028 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 12.8%.

According to the health agency, 62.9% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.