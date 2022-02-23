Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Nearly two years after the botched police raid that killed Breonna Taylor, the only officer facing criminal charges is standing trial. Brett Hankison, now a former officer, is charged wanton endangerment for shooting through Taylor’s apartment into the home of her neighbors. Hankison’s jury was selected from a larger-than-normal pool because of pre-trial publicity. Ten men and five women were chosen as jurors and alternates. They’re expected to tour Taylor’s apartment and hear testimony from Hankison during the trial. The three counts of wanton endangerment are low-level felonies, punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

Video courtesy of CNN Newsource.