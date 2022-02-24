DHEC: 1,005 new cases of COVID-19, 30 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 463 probable cases, for a total of 1,005 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 26 new confirmed deaths and four probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 30 additional virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,458,075 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16,643 virus related deaths reported in the state.

DHEC says it received 9,113 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 9%.

According to the health agency, 62.9% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.