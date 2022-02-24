Leaders from SC react to Russian attack on Ukraine
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Several leaders representing the Palmetto State took to Twitter Thursday, expressing their thoughts on the recent Russian invasion in Ukraine.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says it is crucial that leaders step up and send a message to the world.
Senator Tim Scott says his heart and prayers are with the Ukrainian people.
Representative Ralph Norman says it is important to stop Russia’s aggression soon.
Congresswoman Nancy Mace called for President Biden to impose harsher sanctions on Russia.
Joe Wilson says Russian President Vladimir Putin must be help accountable.
Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley called for support for the Ukrainian people, adding “We are always right when we fight on the side of freedom.”