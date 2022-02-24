Leaders from SC react to Russian attack on Ukraine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Several leaders representing the Palmetto State took to Twitter Thursday, expressing their thoughts on the recent Russian invasion in Ukraine.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says it is crucial that leaders step up and send a message to the world.

It is important Congress unite to punish and crush Putin and his cronies. Not only will this help prevent further damage in Europe, but it will discourage other bad actors from going down the same road. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 24, 2022

Senator Tim Scott says his heart and prayers are with the Ukrainian people.

My heart and prayers are with the people of Ukraine during this devastating and unprovoked attack by Putin. America continues to stand with you. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 24, 2022

Representative Ralph Norman says it is important to stop Russia’s aggression soon.

We need strength and resolve from the White House now. We cannot assume Russian aggression will be limited to Ukraine. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) February 24, 2022

Congresswoman Nancy Mace called for President Biden to impose harsher sanctions on Russia.

Biden has never understood Putin. And now he’s totally unhinged. We should open pipelines, boost NGR production and exports to Europe, and impose real sanctions. The traffic tickets President Biden is writing won’t stop tanks and missiles. #Ukraine — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 24, 2022

Joe Wilson says Russian President Vladimir Putin must be help accountable.

The Russian people continue to lose out due to Putin's murderous actions. Putin must be held accountable. https://t.co/gUx4q5UBSi — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) February 24, 2022

Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley called for support for the Ukrainian people, adding “We are always right when we fight on the side of freedom.”

We should all support the Ukranian people in their quest for freedom. Putin is a sick thug who doesn’t like freedom knocking on his door. We should support Pres Zelensky as he stands up to the bullying from Russia. We are always right when we fight on the side of freedom. 🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 24, 2022