Officials report at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed so far in Russian invasion

CNN– Ukraine is in state of emergency with dozens of explosions overnight in the capital city. This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion, calling it a “special operation.” Officials say at least 40 Ukranian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed so far.

President Biden condemned what he called “an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.” Putin warns that any countries that interfere with its plans in Ukraine will face “consequences they have never seen.”

In an emergency meeting Wednesday night, members of the UN Security Council condemned Russia’s actions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced martial law, and urged people to remain calm. President Biden will deliver remarks on this crisis later this afternoon. A White House official says he’ll be announcing the further consequences the U.S., our allies and partners will impose on Russia for its attack on Ukraine.