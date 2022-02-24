SC Football Hall of Fame announces new class

Greenville, S.C. — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) is announcing the Class of 2021 and information on the upcoming ceremony.

The 9th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony and Benefit is set for April 29, 2022 at the Hilton Greenville on Haywood Rd. The fun starts at 5:30pm. Legendary SC State head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 Inductee Willie Jeffries is scheduled to help host this year’s festivities. The 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy and 2021 Humanitarian of the Year recipients will also be honored at the ceremony, along with the 2022 Bridge Builder Excellence Award winner. Purchase your seats, tables of 10, and Honoree sponsorships at www.scfootballhof.org/shop.

The Class of 2021 Inductees include Jeff Bostic (Clemson University), Peter Boulware (Columbia, SC/FSU), Dwayne Harper (Orangeburg, SC/SCSCU), Chester McGlockton (Clemson/Legacy Inductee), and Rick Sanford (Rock Hill, SC/USC). More on this year’s Class of 2021 Inductees below.

Limited seating for the April 29th event is available for purchase. Your seat is on sale now at www.scfootballhof.org/shop until April 8th or while supplies last.