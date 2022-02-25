Authorities in Newberry arrest four on drug trafficking charges

JONES, TRENT Trent Jones Source: Newberry County Detention Center

COLLINS GLASGOW, FRANCESCA MONIQUE Francesca Monique Collins-Glasgow Source: Newberry County Detention Center

JONES, KENYATA ANTWON Kenyata Antwon Jones Source: Newberry County Detention Center

GLADNEY, FREDDIE Freddie Gladney III Source: Newberry County Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Authorities in Newberry County say four people were arrested on weapon and drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a home last week. Officials with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry City Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Langford Street after investigators looked into citizen complaints of drug activity.

During the execution of the search warrant, authorities say they discovered trafficking amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

“These are very dangerous drugs that were discovered and have the tendency to destroy lives and families. We are very thankful for the community stepping up and reported this poison that is being sold in our community,” said Sheriff Foster.

Investigators say the house appeared to be used for the sole purpose of trafficking and selling drugs.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman is thankful for his department’s collaboration with the sheriff’s office.

“The Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office share a unique close working relationship that serves valuable when protecting Newberry Community as a whole. This incident is just another example of two professional departments coming together to make this community safer for everyone,” said Chief Goodman.

Authorities say the following individuals were arrested and charged:

Trent Jones, 33 Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime Possession with intent to distribute marijuana Trafficking cocaine Trafficking crack cocaine Trafficking methamphetamine

Francesca Monique Collins-Glasgow, 37 Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime Possession with intent to distribute marijuana Trafficking cocaine Trafficking crack cocaine Trafficking methamphetamine

Kenyata Antwon Jones, 32 Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime Possession with intent to distribute marijuana Trafficking cocaine Trafficking crack cocaine Trafficking methamphetamine

Freddie Gladney III, 28 Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime Possession with intent to distribute marijuana Trafficking cocaine Trafficking crack cocaine Trafficking methamphetamine

