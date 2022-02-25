DHEC: 1,013 new cases of COVID-19, 150 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data.

DHEC reports 613 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 400 probable cases, for a total of 1,013 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 108 new confirmed deaths and 42 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 150 additional virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,459,070 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16,790 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 12,282 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 6.2%.

According to the health agency, 62.9% of all eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.