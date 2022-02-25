SCHP investigating hit and run that killed a pedestrian in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers are investigating a hit and run that killed a pedestrian on Two Notch Road at Leaside Drive. Investigators say the hit and run occurred at approximately 10:33 p.m. Thursday.

According to troopers, two vehicles were traveling south on Two Notch Road when they struck a pedestrian, causing them to sustain fatal injuries. Officials say both suspect vehicles left the scene.

Investigators say the first vehicle involved could be a 2007-2013 dark colored Chevy Silverado with chrome wheels and damage to the driver side headlight and mirror. Authorities say the second vehicle could possible involve a late 2000s white Chevy Uplander minivan, which may have damage to the bottom of the front bumper.

SCHP released images of vehicles similar to those which may be involved. Note that these pictures are not of the actual vehicles involved in the collision.

Hit and Run Investigation Type of vehicle possibly involved in fatal hit and run. *NOT PICTURE OF ACTUAL VEHICLE* Courtesy: South Carolina Highway Patrol Type of vehicle possibly involved in fatal hit and run. *NOT PICTURE OF ACTUAL VEHICLE* Courtesy: South Carolina Highway Patrol

If you have any information about this incident, you can call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501