SEC Football Media Days schedule announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (February 25, 2022) — The Southeastern Conference today announced the appearance schedule at its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, set to take place July 18-21, returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.

The 2018 version of SEC Football Media Days were also held at the aforementioned venues.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.

Media registration for the event will begin in early June.

2022 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 18

LSU – Brian Kelly

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 20

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 21

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher