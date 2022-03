FEMA: Assistance with COVID-19 related funeral costs still available in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Federal funding for COVID-19 related funeral costs are still available in South Carolina. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided more than $42 million to more than 6,000 South Carolinians who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.

There is no deadline to apply for this assistance. To apply , call 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday.