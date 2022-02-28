Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet in Belarus

CNN– All eyes are on Belarus, where Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks in hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough. It’s unclear what, if anything, could come out of these talks.

The Kremlin’s spokesman declined to comment on Russia’s goal in the high level discussions. Though Ukraine has demanded an “immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops,” the Ukrainian president has said he doesn’t expect much from the meeting.

Even though these talks are happening in Belarus, there are reports Belarusian forces could join Russia. If that happens, the White House says it’s prepared to levy more sanctions on the country.