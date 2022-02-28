UofSC tennis team involved in accident, match postponed

Rob Dew,
Courtsey: UofSC Athletics

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A spokesperson for the University of South Carolina Athletics Dept. says the tennis team’s upcoming match with North Carolina State University has been postponed after the team was involved in an accident on the way to Raleigh, NC.

No word on specifically where the accident took place or if any of the students were injured.

An athletic department spokesperson says the team’s match with NC State has been postponed with no make up date scheduled at this time.

 

 

