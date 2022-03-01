DHEC reports overdose deaths in SC in 2020 jumped sharply during Pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC says new data released reveals overdose deaths in South Carolina increased significantly in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control shows from 2019 to 2020, the total number of opioid-involved overdose deaths increased by 59 percent, from 876 to 1400.

Total drug overdoses also increased by 53 percent across the state, according to DHEC.

Health officials say Fentanyl is largely responsible for the increase of overdose deaths.

The SC Department of alcohol and other Drug Abuse Services says it works with DHEC on the states emergency response team and has expanded the availability of medication assisted treatment across South Carolina.