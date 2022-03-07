DHEC: 219 new cases of COVID-19, 76 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 178 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 probable cases, for a total of 219 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 70 new confirmed deaths and six probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 76 additional virus related deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,463,842 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17,186 virus related deaths have been reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 10,239 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 2%.

According to the health agency, 62.4% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.6% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.