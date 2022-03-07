Game Day Nutrition opens its doors in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More businesses are coming to Five Points.

Game Day Nutrition held its grand opening on Santee Avenue Monday afternoon. Game Day Nutrition is a veteran and family-owned small business, offering healthy protein shakes and clean energy juices.

Co-owner Amanda Murray was joined by Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann for the grand opening. Mayor Rickenmann tells us Five Points is the perfect place for Game Day Nutrition to build a second home.

Game Day Nutrition now stands in the former ‘Sunrise Artisan Bath and Body’ location at 730 Santee Avenue.